

Month-long handicrafts fair opens in Rajshahi city

Regional office of Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) and Oikya Foundation are jointly hosting fair at BSCIC Industrial Estate in the city marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The fair is displaying locally produced industrial goods including leather products, jute-made products, processed agricultural products, electrical and electronic goods, clothes, design and fashion wares. Over 70 stalls are participating.

Rajshahi Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton addressed was the chief guest at the opening of the fair. BSCIC Chairman Mustaque Hassan and Oikya Foundation President Shaheen Akhter Rainy spoke as special guests with Deputy Commissioner Abdul Jalil in the chair.

BSCIC regional Director Mamunur Rashid, President of Rajshahi Chamber of Commerce and Industries Md Muniruzzaman and President of Bangladesh Silk Industries Owners Association Liakat Ali also spoke.

City Mayor Liton spoke about the need for a holistic approach for expediting the growth of the small and cottage industries and called for making sure a business-friendly atmosphere to achieve the goal.

He said time-fitting measures should be taken to revive the industrial growth of the region. He said cottage industries must get priority as these play a vital role in economic development.

Liton said handlooms and goods made in cottage industries highlight the true craftsmanship of Bangladeshi artisans. Various artisan communities are scattered throughout the country who solely depend on their crafts and skill as a primary source of income.

He underscored the need for hosting more such fairs to protect the handicrafts goods from further diminishing.

Liton said more expansion of investment to this sector is needed to bolster the economic condition of both urban and rural areas together with freeing the society from the vicious circle of poverty.

Mustaque Hassan told the meeting that the fair has been organized in order to increase the visibility of handloom and cottage industrial goods through preserving and encouraging the practice of local artisans.





