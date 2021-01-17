

Rice, sugar, soya bean oil pricier, vegetables cheaper

Vegetables market has however eased as prices drop on arrival of winter items. There is plenty supply of cauliflower, cabbage and seasonal beans selling at very low price. But tomatoes, chilies and some other items are still pricier.

Traders said refiners have increased prices of soya bean oil since last two months. Sugar is also selling at higher price for the last 15 days. Edible oil prices have increased at wholesale levels by refiners pushing its prices up at retailers' level.

The refiners, however, blame higher price of edible oil and sugar in international commodity market. But the spike is too big in comparison to rise in global market.

Unpacked Soya bean oil sold for Tk 110-116 a litre while palm oil sold for Tk 105-107 a liter. The average price rise was between Tk 3t o 5. Meanwhile one liter packed soya bean oil sold at Tk 125-130 and five liter sold for Tk 560-600. Sugar retailed at Tk 65-68 a kg while the locally produced variety was retailed at Tk 70 a kg.

Coarse rice sold for Tk 48-50 a kg, Miniket sold for Tk 60-62 while fine quality rice sold for Tk 65-70. Najirshail retailed at Tk 65-70. Rice prices are not showing downward to cause increasing unrest among low income people.

Prices of garlic increased by Tk 10 a kg over the week-end. The imported garlic retailed at Tk 100-120 a kg while the locally produced ones sold for Tk 100-110. Imported ginger sold for Tk 80-100.

Quality packaged salt retailed at Tk 35 a kg last week while refined salt was retailed at Tk 25 a kg. Aubergine sold for Tk 30-50 a kg, papaya for Tk 30-40, bitter gourd for Tk 40-60, okra for Tk 50-60 and bottle gourd for Tk 40-50 apiece. Beans sold for Tk 30-50 a kg, radish for Tk 10-20, cucumber for Tk 40-50 a kg, cauliflower for Tk 20-25 apiece, cabbage for Tk 25-30 apiece and tomato for Tk 40-50 a kg on Friday.

Prices of green chilies were unchanged at Tk 100-120 a kg. Red lentil prices remained unchanged over the week. The coarse variety sold for Tk 65-70 a kg while medium quality variety sold for Tk 85-90 and fine quality at Tk 120.

The fine variety of red lentil sold for Tk 115-120 a kg on the day. Price of broiler chicken remained unchanged selling for Tk 125-135 a kg. Locally bred hens were selling for Tk 400-500 a kg. Beef sold for Tk 540-560, mutton sold for Tk 800-900. Fish was cheaper.

Potatoes sold at Tk 25 per kg in retail market and at Tk 18-19 at Kawra Bazar wholesale market. locally produced onion sold at Tk 30-35 a kg at wholesale market while it retailed at Tk 40 in city street corner shops. Old stock is almost disappearing along with a sharp fall in prices.







