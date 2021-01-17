Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 17 January, 2021, 1:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Kakrail mother, son murder: 3 to walk gallows      
Home Business

City Kitchen Market Update

Rice, sugar, soya bean oil pricier, vegetables cheaper

Published : Sunday, 17 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Business Correspondent

Rice, sugar, soya bean oil pricier, vegetables cheaper

Rice, sugar, soya bean oil pricier, vegetables cheaper

Prices of soya bean oil and sugar continued upward in city kitchen markets over the week-end on Friday while prices of rice were also up amid the peak Aman harvesting season.
Vegetables market has however eased as prices drop on arrival of winter items. There is plenty supply of cauliflower, cabbage and seasonal beans selling at very low price. But tomatoes, chilies and some  other items are still pricier.
Traders said refiners have increased prices of soya bean oil since last two months. Sugar is also selling at higher price for the last 15 days. Edible oil prices have increased at wholesale levels by refiners pushing its prices up at retailers' level.
The refiners, however, blame higher price of edible oil and sugar in international commodity market. But the spike is too big in comparison to rise in global market.
Unpacked Soya bean oil sold for Tk 110-116 a litre while palm oil sold for Tk 105-107 a liter. The average price rise was between Tk 3t o 5. Meanwhile one liter packed soya bean oil sold at Tk 125-130 and five liter sold for Tk 560-600. Sugar retailed at Tk 65-68 a kg while the locally produced variety was retailed at Tk 70 a kg.
Coarse rice sold for Tk 48-50 a kg, Miniket sold for Tk 60-62 while fine quality rice sold for Tk 65-70. Najirshail retailed at Tk 65-70. Rice prices are not showing downward to cause increasing unrest among low income people.
Prices of garlic increased by Tk 10 a kg over the week-end. The imported garlic retailed at Tk 100-120 a kg while the locally produced ones sold for Tk 100-110. Imported ginger sold for Tk 80-100.
Quality packaged salt retailed at Tk 35 a kg last week while refined salt was retailed at Tk 25 a kg.  Aubergine sold for Tk 30-50 a kg, papaya for Tk 30-40, bitter gourd for Tk 40-60, okra for Tk 50-60 and  bottle gourd for Tk 40-50 apiece. Beans sold for Tk 30-50 a kg, radish for Tk 10-20, cucumber for Tk 40-50 a kg, cauliflower for Tk 20-25 apiece, cabbage for Tk 25-30 apiece and tomato for Tk 40-50 a kg on Friday.
Prices of green chilies were unchanged at Tk 100-120 a kg. Red lentil prices remained unchanged over the week. The coarse variety sold for Tk 65-70 a kg while medium quality variety sold for Tk 85-90 and fine quality at Tk 120.
The fine variety of red lentil sold for Tk 115-120 a kg on the day. Price of broiler chicken remained unchanged selling for Tk 125-135 a kg. Locally bred hens were selling for Tk 400-500 a kg. Beef sold for Tk 540-560, mutton sold for Tk 800-900. Fish was cheaper.
Potatoes sold at Tk 25 per kg in retail market and at Tk 18-19 at Kawra Bazar wholesale market. locally produced onion sold at Tk 30-35 a kg at wholesale market while it retailed at Tk 40 in city street corner shops. Old stock is almost disappearing along with a sharp fall in prices.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Large US banks eye improving economy after rocky 2020
Airlines cull South Africa routes as virus flares
Emirates stops flights to three major Australian cities
UN agency warns of another bad year for airlines
Country must prepare for post-LDC challenges
RBI likely to propose stricter rules for shadow banks: Report
Global Islami Bank Ltd Managing Director Syed Habib Hasnat
IBBL newly appointed Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Monirul Moula


Latest News
AL wins 4 mayoral posts in Sirajganj
52 Indian health workers show adverse reaction
Yeafesh Osman’ wife dies; President,PM mourns
PM distributes National Film Award-2019
Kakrail mother, son murder: 3 to walk gallows
Transfers unlikely at Barcelona due to election dela: Koeman
COVID infects over 94.4 million people globally
Parliament goes into winter session Monday
BNP's hat -trick win in Santahar municipality
Biden inauguration: All 50 US states on alert for armed protests
Most Read News
2 cocktails exploded in Feni centre; Ansar man among 3 hurt
Prioritizing economic growth and environmental sustainability equally
Mayor, 12 councilor candidates boycott Mongla polls
Eight hurt in Sajek road accident
Journo assaulted by mayor's son while covering news
The Queen’s Gambit
Clash between two councilor candidates; One hacked
Young man 'kills self' falling off city building
Fair of ‘STEPS for Home E-commerce Entrepreneurs’ held
Quader's brother Mirza Quader wins Basurhat mayoral post
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft