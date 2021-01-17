Picture not clear how to retrieve stolen fund, return depositors money

Bangladesh Bank is now examining the loan scam at Uttara Finance and Investment Ltd in which the non-bank financial institution's directors and other officials reportedly grabbed around Tk 6000 crore using cover of business financing.

A source in the central bank said they looking into the hefty financial reports UFIL has handed over to the concerned oversight authorities of Bangladesh Bank. He said the initial scanning is likely to be over shortly.

Meanwhile, UFIL has confessed in an open apology to Bangladesh Bank for the financial irregularities saying it has no justified explanation. It means it has agreed that the theft of the fund under various loan cases were true.

The irregularities include siphoning of Tk 521 crore in the name of buying shares. Tk 1224 crore in the name of fake loans, Tk 725 crore not shown as term deposit despite taking deposit from depositors, Tk 1998 crore loan given but not included in financial statement.

The money laundering further include Tk 381 crore through call money market and Tk 236 crore fake term deposit issued in favour of a director. Uttara Finance mainly controlled by a powerful automobile distributor company 'Uttara Motors' have apologized but questions arises how the fund would be retrieved and how the depositors fund to be returned.

The irregularities were detected by a central bank inspection team in last October-November period. It found such loans were not shown in UFIL's annual report and the financial balance sheet.

It was so done to dodge both the stakeholders and Bangladesh Bank. BB also detected that UFIL management created two sections in its electronic ledger for short term and long term loans without proper authorization to disburse loans to Uttara Group.

On a question concerned BB officials said it is too early how the fund would be retrieved. On another question whether BB will seek liquidation of the company, they said such decision may be made further down the road if the situation so demands. One source said recovery of the fund from offenders still possible.

UFIL management however claims part of the loans has been repaid.

In fact such theft and money laundering by powerful people are routinely destroying the country's banking and financial sector. Apart from the big money heist of US$ 101 million from Bangladesh Bank's account from Federal Reserves in New York in February 2016, such big theft under the cover of business loans had also taken place on many recent occasions.

Sonali Bank, BASIC Bank, Janata Bank, ICB Islami Bank, former Farmers Bank now Padma Bank, Bangladesh Commerce Bank were few instances to become almost empty.

What is stunning is that CID is routinely taking extension of time for filing probe report to court in BB money heist case. In December last extension was given for 45 times showing that police were misusing power to shelter real culprits and lower court cooperating.

Former adviser to caretaker government said Mirza Azizul Islam said Bangladesh Bank is losing credibility in every such case failing to check financial fraud. He said passing laws and implementing reforms are not enough. These need to be strictly implemented to plug the loopholes.

He said many cases of financial fraud may be checked if loan proposals from banks and NBFIs are properly placed and examined. Those fail to do so must be sternly dealt with.









