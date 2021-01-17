Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 17 January, 2021, 1:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Kakrail mother, son murder: 3 to walk gallows      
Home Back Page

JS goes into session tomorrow

Published : Sunday, 17 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Staff Correspondent

The 11th session of the current parliament, the first in the New Year, begins tomorrow (Monday).
The president is scheduled to deliver a speech in the first sitting of the New Year, highlighting the government's success and development in different sectors.
Meanwhile, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has banned the carrying of arms, explosives and other harmful materials, as well as rallies, processions and agitation in and around the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.
The DMP restrictions will be effective from 12:00am on Sunday night ahead of the 11th session of the 11th parliament.  The ban will be in force till the end of the session.
The restricted areas are Mahakhali crossing of Mymensingh Road to Bangla Motor crossing via Old Airport Road, the western part of Bangla Motor Link Road to Saarc Fountain at Sonargaon crossing, the eastern part of Panthapath to Farmgate via Green Road Link Road, Shyamoli crossing to Dhanmondi 16 (old 27) Link Road on Mirpur Road, Rokeya Sarani Link Road to Bijoy Sarani Parjatan crossing via old 9th division (airplane) crossing, the eastern part of Indira Road to Manik Mia Avenue's western part and restricted parts of Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban and all the roads and lanes in the area.
The lawmakers will participate in the thanksgiving motion on President's speech. After discussion, the motion will be passed in the House.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
JS goes into session tomorrow
SEC boss warns against market foul play
C-19 reduced migrants by 2M: UN
India starts world’s largest C-19 vaccination drive
90pc public services to be  digitalized by this year
PM to distribute National Film Awards today
BNP alleges vote fraud in municipal polls
People reply to BNP's falsehood over polls: Quader


Latest News
AL wins 4 mayoral posts in Sirajganj
52 Indian health workers show adverse reaction
Yeafesh Osman’ wife dies; President,PM mourns
PM distributes National Film Award-2019
Kakrail mother, son murder: 3 to walk gallows
Transfers unlikely at Barcelona due to election dela: Koeman
COVID infects over 94.4 million people globally
Parliament goes into winter session Monday
BNP's hat -trick win in Santahar municipality
Biden inauguration: All 50 US states on alert for armed protests
Most Read News
2 cocktails exploded in Feni centre; Ansar man among 3 hurt
Prioritizing economic growth and environmental sustainability equally
Mayor, 12 councilor candidates boycott Mongla polls
Eight hurt in Sajek road accident
Journo assaulted by mayor's son while covering news
The Queen’s Gambit
Clash between two councilor candidates; One hacked
Young man 'kills self' falling off city building
Fair of ‘STEPS for Home E-commerce Entrepreneurs’ held
Quader's brother Mirza Quader wins Basurhat mayoral post
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft