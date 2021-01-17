JS goes into session tomorrow

The 11th session of the current parliament, the first in the New Year, begins tomorrow (Monday).

The president is scheduled to deliver a speech in the first sitting of the New Year, highlighting the government's success and development in different sectors.

Meanwhile, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has banned the carrying of arms, explosives and other harmful materials, as well as rallies, processions and agitation in and around the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

The DMP restrictions will be effective from 12:00am on Sunday night ahead of the 11th session of the 11th parliament. The ban will be in force till the end of the session.

The restricted areas are Mahakhali crossing of Mymensingh Road to Bangla Motor crossing via Old Airport Road, the western part of Bangla Motor Link Road to Saarc Fountain at Sonargaon crossing, the eastern part of Panthapath to Farmgate via Green Road Link Road, Shyamoli crossing to Dhanmondi 16 (old 27) Link Road on Mirpur Road, Rokeya Sarani Link Road to Bijoy Sarani Parjatan crossing via old 9th division (airplane) crossing, the eastern part of Indira Road to Manik Mia Avenue's western part and restricted parts of Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban and all the roads and lanes in the area.

The lawmakers will participate in the thanksgiving motion on President's speech. After discussion, the motion will be passed in the House.