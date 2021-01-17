Video
Sunday, 17 January, 2021
C-19 reduced migrants by 2M: UN

Published : Sunday, 17 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 16: The coronavirus pandemic has slowed global migration by nearly 30 percent, with around two million fewer people than predicted migrating between 2019 and 2020, according to a UN report released on Friday.
Some 281 million people were living outside their country of origin in 2020.
The report, entitled "International Migration 2020," showed that two-thirds of registered migrants lived in just 20 countries, with the United States at the top of the list, with 51 million international migrants in 2020.      -AFP


