90pc public services to be  digitalized by this year

The government has set a target to bring 90 percent public services under online coverage alongside ensuring internet service to cent percent population of the country by 2021, aiming to check hassles, corruption and irregularities in various sectors.

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Junaid Ahmed Palak on Saturday said the government was working to ensure 90 per cent government services by 2021 besides ensuring internet facilities for all. He said people will not run after the service, the service will reach the hands of the people.

The state minister was speaking at a press conference organized by the Information and Communication Technology Department at the BCC Auditorium at the ICT Tower in Agargaon on the occasion of "12 years of digital Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina".

Among others Senior Secretary, ICT Department, NM Ziaul Alam, Executive Director, Bangladesh Computer Council, Parthapratim Dev, Managing Director, Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority, Hosne Ara Begum and other senior officials of the department and various departments under ICT were present at the press conference.

The state minister said a strong ICT infrastructure has been built in the country in the last 12 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, which has expanded information and communication technology to rural areas. The country's 3,800 unions are now covered by broadband internet connectivity. He also said that internet will be ensured for all by 2021. He said that due to the development of ICT infrastructure, it is possible to maintain office/court, medical services, education and business, entertainment and even court activities by maintaining online / social distance during the Corona epidemic. The government is tackling Corona using various digital platforms including Corona Portal, Covid Tracer, Covid 19 Trucker, Food for Nation, Health for Nation.

The state minister said 600 services have already been converted to digital services as part of the digitisation of about 2,800 government services by 2021. The government has introduced e-office activities to reduce the use of paper and pen in office activities. As part of this, e-documents were introduced in various government ministries/government offices to bring dynamism, transparency and accountability.





