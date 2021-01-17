PM to distribute National Film Awards today

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will distribute the prestigious National Film Awards among its recipients on Sunday in 26 categories for the year 2019. Sheikh Hasina will hand over the award at a colourful ceremony to be held at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC). She will attend the programme virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.

The Ministry of Information earlier announced names of the recipients of the National Film Awards 2019 to recognise the contributions of artistes to Bangladesh Film Industry.

The Lifetime Achievement Awards will be given to renowned actors Masud Parvez (Sohel Rana) and Kohinoor Akhter Suchanda for their remarkable contributions to the film industry. "No Dorai" and "Fagun Haway" will receive joint awards in the Best Film category. -UNB



