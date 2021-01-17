BNP alleges vote fraud in municipal polls

BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain on Saturday alleged that ruling Awami League captured most polling stations during municipality polls on Saturday as they did in the previous elections.

He also alleged that the BNP supporters were also not allowed to go to polling stations to exercise their right to franchise.

Mosharraf made the allegations after a meeting of the BNP sub-committee formed to celebrate the Silver Jubilee of the Liberation War at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office.

"We've information that the ruling party didn't allow our polling agents to go to centres in today's (Saturday's) municipal elections. They were driven out from the centres in many places," alleged Mosharraf.

"Awami League supporters captured polling stations with support from the administration. "They resorted to the same irregularities in the municipal elections as they had done in national elections," the BNP leader said.

Mosharraf claimed that the Awami League had 'completely destroyed' the electoral system and said, "Awami League leaders have started talking about the condition of the polling booths. I don't want to say it anymore. "

Opposing the EVM, Musharraf said, "EVM cannot ensure peoples voting rights, because there is a mismatch in this machine."





