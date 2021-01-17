People reply to BNP's falsehood over polls: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said the people have replied to BNP's falsehood about the polls by exercising their franchise in a huge number amid festivity and enthusiasm in the second phase of municipality elections.

He made the remarks through video conferencing from his official residence on the parliament premises after the end of voting in the second phase municipality polls on Saturday afternoon.

Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said BNP is not getting any support in their evil attempts to make the country's election system questionable as the people don't believe in BNP's falsehood anymore.

"BNP sometimes loses their confidence in surviving in the election field and carries out their evil efforts to continue their negative political traditions of leaving the polling field raising imaginary allegations," he said. He said though BNP opposed the voting in electronic voting machine (EVM) system in purpose-oriented way, the people cast their votes through EVMs smoothly.

The people have already become habituated to use digital technology but BNP's mentality stills remains in analog state. That is why BNP is opposing the system, he added. The AL general secretary extended congratulations to voters for their spontaneous participation in the election and thanked the Election Commission for holding the polls in a peaceful and proper manner.





