Sunday, 17 January, 2021, 1:09 PM
Sports

Fernandes hits back at Klopp over penalty claims

Published : Sunday, 17 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, JAN 16: Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has told Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to stop moaning about the number of penalties given to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.
United have been awarded 20 penalties in the Premier League since the start of last season, while title rivals Liverpool have had just 10.
Klopp highlighted the large amount of United spot-kicks after his side had two penalty appeals turned down in their recent 1-0 defeat at Southampton.
United manager Solskjaer responded by saying Klopp and other Premier League bosses were trying to influence referees not to give his team penalties.
Now Fernandes has joined the United backlash ahead of Sunday's crucial clash between the bitter rivals as the Portugal star said Klopp should quit complaining.
"You always see what people say, but I really don't care. I'm not focused on what they're saying. We have really quick players up front," said Fernandes, who has scored 14 penalties for United.    -AFP


