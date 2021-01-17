Liverpool's 'phenomenal' dominance makes Ferguson happy he retired

LONDON, JAN 16: Alex Ferguson admits Liverpool's "phenomenal" dominance makes him relieved he retired before Manchester United's bitter rivals hit top form.

Ferguson led United to 13 Premier League titles during his remarkable reign before retiring in 2013.

But United are still waiting for the first title of the post-Ferguson era, with the most recent of their 20 English crowns coming in the legendary manager's final season.

In contrast, Liverpool have been revitalised under boss Jurgen Klopp, winning the Champions League in 2019 and ending their 30-year wait to lift the Premier League in 2020. "United against Liverpool, it is the game of the season - the most successful sides in the country.








