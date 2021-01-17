Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 17 January, 2021, 1:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Kakrail mother, son murder: 3 to walk gallows      
Home Sports

Bangladesh vs West Indies series named after Bangabandhu

Published : Sunday, 17 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

The forthcoming series between Bangladesh and West Indies was named after the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in a bid to mark the birth centenary of the best Bengali of the millennium.
The title of the upcoming series is 'Bangabandhu Bangladesh vs West Indies Cricket Series 2021'.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is mulling to dedicate not only the series but also all the domestic and international cricket matches organized by the board this year in the name of Bangabandhu.
The much awaited Bangladesh-West Indies series is on January 20 as the Tigers made a return to International cricket with the series after a 10-month break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Jalal Yunus, chairman of the BCB's media committee, said this while announcing the title sponsor of the Bangladesh-West Indies series on Saturday.
"We want to dedicate as many games as we can to in the name of Bangabandhu. That's why we named the West Indies series after him," Jalal Yunus said.
Meanwhile Lovello Ice Cream was named as the title sponsor of the series, powered by Walton. Advertising firm Matra is there for title and ground branding.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rashford credits Mourinho for greater penalty area 'savvy'
Fernandes hits back at Klopp over penalty claims
PSG coach Pochettino positive for Covid-19 after just two weeks in job
Liverpool's 'phenomenal' dominance makes Ferguson happy he retired
Man Utd face acid test of Premier League title credentials at Liverpool
Rooney ends playing career to become full-time Derby boss
South Africa arrive for first Pakistan tour in 14 years
Sri Lanka dig in after Root double ton


Latest News
AL wins 4 mayoral posts in Sirajganj
52 Indian health workers show adverse reaction
Yeafesh Osman’ wife dies; President,PM mourns
PM distributes National Film Award-2019
Kakrail mother, son murder: 3 to walk gallows
Transfers unlikely at Barcelona due to election dela: Koeman
COVID infects over 94.4 million people globally
Parliament goes into winter session Monday
BNP's hat -trick win in Santahar municipality
Biden inauguration: All 50 US states on alert for armed protests
Most Read News
2 cocktails exploded in Feni centre; Ansar man among 3 hurt
Prioritizing economic growth and environmental sustainability equally
Mayor, 12 councilor candidates boycott Mongla polls
Eight hurt in Sajek road accident
Journo assaulted by mayor's son while covering news
The Queen’s Gambit
Clash between two councilor candidates; One hacked
Young man 'kills self' falling off city building
Fair of ‘STEPS for Home E-commerce Entrepreneurs’ held
Quader's brother Mirza Quader wins Basurhat mayoral post
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft