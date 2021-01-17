Video
Spectators not allowed in Bangladesh-Windies series

Published : Sunday, 17 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed that the spectators will not be allowed to enter the stadium in the Bangladesh-West Indies series starting from January 20, similar to the BCB President's Cup and Bangabandhu T20 Cup.
The Cricket apex board has come to this conclusion keeping in mind the health of the players, team management and all those involved in the match as the series is being played in the Covid-19 pandemic time. Bangladesh in fact made a return to International cricket with this series after a 10-month long Covid-19-induced-break.
But former cricketers, captains, guests and sponsors will be allowed in limited scale in accordance with the standard health protocol.
The BCB said they have limited seating for them in the series.
Jalal Yunus, chairman of the BCB's media committee said this while announcing the title sponsor of the Bangladesh-West Indies series today.
"By rotation, we will invite some former cricketers, captains, guests and sponsors, but it is very limited. However we are not allowing the general spectators and the fans during the series," he said.     -BSS


