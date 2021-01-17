Bangladesh Games from April 1 to 10

Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) had decided, on Saturday, to arrange Bangladesh Games from 1 to 10 April this year. The event was postponed last year due to the deadly virus outbreak throughout the earth.

The decision was taken in a meeting of BOA executive committee led by its president also the Chief of Army Staff of Bangladesh Army General Aziz Ahmed, SBP, BSP, BGBM, PBGM, BGBMS, psc, G.

Previously the Games was scheduled to be held from 1 to 10 April last year in observance of Mujib Year, the 100th centennial of the founding leader of Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. But with the intervention of Coronavirus Disease from March, the authority had to postpone all the sporting activities for rest of the year. BOA just decided to arrange the games this year in the same time slot.

The last edition of Bangladesh Games took place in 2013. It was planned to be arranged in every four year then yet the organisers failed to continue that later.

However, BOA executive committee had taken another decision in the meeting. It was decided that the country would send teams in 17 disciplines in the upcoming Asian Games to be held in China from 10 to 25 September next year. The disciplines are Swimming, Archery, Athletics, Basketball, Cricket, Fencing, Football, Golf, Gymnastic, Hockey, Kabaddi, Karate, Bridge, Roller Skating, Shooting, Taekwondo and Weightlifting.







