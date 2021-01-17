Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 17 January, 2021, 1:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Kakrail mother, son murder: 3 to walk gallows      
Home Sports

Bangladesh Games from April 1 to 10

Published : Sunday, 17 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) had decided, on Saturday, to arrange Bangladesh Games from 1 to 10 April this year. The event was postponed last year due to the deadly virus outbreak throughout the earth.
The decision was taken in a meeting of BOA executive committee led by its president also the Chief of Army Staff of Bangladesh Army General Aziz Ahmed, SBP, BSP, BGBM, PBGM, BGBMS, psc, G.
Previously the Games was scheduled to be held from 1 to 10 April last year in observance of Mujib Year, the 100th centennial of the founding leader of Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. But with the intervention of Coronavirus Disease from March, the authority had to postpone all the sporting activities for rest of the year. BOA just decided to arrange the games this year in the same time slot.
The last edition of Bangladesh Games took place in 2013. It was planned to be arranged in every four year then yet the organisers failed to continue that later.
However, BOA executive committee had taken another decision in the meeting. It was decided that the country would send teams in 17 disciplines in the upcoming Asian Games to be held in China from 10 to 25 September next year. The disciplines are Swimming, Archery, Athletics, Basketball, Cricket, Fencing, Football, Golf, Gymnastic, Hockey, Kabaddi, Karate, Bridge, Roller Skating, Shooting, Taekwondo and Weightlifting.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rashford credits Mourinho for greater penalty area 'savvy'
Fernandes hits back at Klopp over penalty claims
PSG coach Pochettino positive for Covid-19 after just two weeks in job
Liverpool's 'phenomenal' dominance makes Ferguson happy he retired
Man Utd face acid test of Premier League title credentials at Liverpool
Rooney ends playing career to become full-time Derby boss
South Africa arrive for first Pakistan tour in 14 years
Sri Lanka dig in after Root double ton


Latest News
AL wins 4 mayoral posts in Sirajganj
52 Indian health workers show adverse reaction
Yeafesh Osman’ wife dies; President,PM mourns
PM distributes National Film Award-2019
Kakrail mother, son murder: 3 to walk gallows
Transfers unlikely at Barcelona due to election dela: Koeman
COVID infects over 94.4 million people globally
Parliament goes into winter session Monday
BNP's hat -trick win in Santahar municipality
Biden inauguration: All 50 US states on alert for armed protests
Most Read News
2 cocktails exploded in Feni centre; Ansar man among 3 hurt
Prioritizing economic growth and environmental sustainability equally
Mayor, 12 councilor candidates boycott Mongla polls
Eight hurt in Sajek road accident
Journo assaulted by mayor's son while covering news
The Queen’s Gambit
Clash between two councilor candidates; One hacked
Young man 'kills self' falling off city building
Fair of ‘STEPS for Home E-commerce Entrepreneurs’ held
Quader's brother Mirza Quader wins Basurhat mayoral post
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft