Zahir Raihan secures gold in the 400 meter







Bangladesh Navy ace sprinter Zahir Raihan clinched gold in the 400-metre dash (man) of 44th National Athletics finishing in 47.20 seconds at the athletics track of Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka. The second day of National Athletics saw a new National Record in 3000-meter dash (woman) after 17 years as Navy sprinter Rinki Biswas finished the race in 10:43.30 minutes. The three day event will end on Sunday at 4:30 pm. photo: BAF