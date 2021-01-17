Video
Sunday, 17 January, 2021, 1:08 PM
Sports

Shakib, Tamim's bat smile before Windies series

Published : Sunday, 17 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Sports Reporter

Ridding on the bat of Tamim Iqbal, Nazmul Shanto and Liton Das Tamim-XI beat Miraz-XI by eight wickets on Saturday in the ultimate warm-up match ahead of the ODIs series against West Indies commencing on January 20.
Miraz-XI batted first and were able to post 223 runs losing seven wickets from 45 overs. The best thing of the innings was Shakib Al Hasan's batting. The superstar got run for the first time after lifting ICC's ban on him on October 29 last year. He played nine matches of Bangabandhu T20 Cup and a warm-up match on January 14. His highest achievement with bat from his previous 10 appearances was 28. Shakib however, scored 52 runs from 82 balls hitting one six. Besides Shakib, Naim Sheikh collected 50 and Mosaddek Saikat gathered 31 runs for Miraz-XI.
Mahadi Hasan and Mohammad Saifuddin took two-wickets each while Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed and Rubel Hossain shared one wicket apiece.
Tamim-Liton pair in reply, stood 77-run's opening stand before Liton's departure with two short of a fifty. Tamim conversely, got retired-hurt after a crystal innings of 80 off 80. Batting at 3, Nazmul Shanto slaughtered Miraz-XI bowlers for quick 61 runs from 51 balls as Tamim-XI reached the winning post of 224 losing two wickets with 9.4 overs in hand. Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud preyed one wicket each.




