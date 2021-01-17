Rinky sets new national record on 2nd day in National Athletics

One more national record was set on the second day of the Bangabandhu 44th National Athletics Competition held on Saturday at Bangabandhu National Stadium.

Rinky Biswash of Bangladesh Navy set the new national record after seventeen years in the 3000m women's event clocking 10:43.30 after eclipsing the previous mark of 11:08.15 set by Halima Khanom Bithi in 2003.

Earlier, on the first day, Ritu Akter of Bangladesh Army set the new national record in the women's high jump event.

A total of twenty three events were decided on the second day (Saturday) with Bangladesh Navy dominate the table with 29 medals including twelve gold, eight silver and nine bronze medals while Bangladesh Army placed at second position also with 29 medals including nine gold, fourteen silver and six bronze medals.

Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party stand at third position with one gold and one bronze medal.

Earlier, state minister for youth and sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russell MP formally inaugurated the meet as the chief guest in the afternoon.

BAF president ASM Ali Kabir presided over the opening ceremony of the meet.

A total of 438 men and women athletes from forty five associations including 34 district and divisional sports associations, four universities, one education board, Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Navy, Bangladesh Air Force, Bangladesh Jail, and Bangladesh Ansar and

Village Defense Party are taking part in the meet, which is being held marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Organised by Bangladesh Athletics Federation (BAF), the competition is being held in thirty six events with men and women athletes, split into two groups, are taking part in the meet. -BSS







