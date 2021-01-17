Video
Kakrail mother, son murder: 3 to walk gallows      
BCB announces youth based Tigers' squad for ODIs

Shoriful, Hasan Mahmud, Mahadi gets maiden call, Naim, Mosaddek, Al-Amin, Shafiul out

Published : Sunday, 17 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Sports Reporter

BCB announces youth based Tigers' squad for ODIs

BCB announces youth based Tigers' squad for ODIs

Off-spinner Mahadi Hasan, pace bowlers Hasan Mahmud and Shoriful Islam are the uncapped players called in for the 18-man ODI squad of Bangladesh ahead of the three-match home series against West Indies. BCB announced pace-riot squad on Saturday.
The spinning all-rounder Mahadi had been phenomenal with both bat and ball in BCB President's Cup, Bangabandhu T20 Cup and the intra-squad practice matches ahead of the 1st ever international events for Tigers' after outbreak. Hasan and Shoriful are the quicks with aggression and thirst for wickets deserve national cap by virtue of their recent performances. The speedsters succeeded veteran players like Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Al-Amin Hossain and Shafiul Islam.
Mashrafe was not in the preliminary squad Al-Amin Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Naim Sheikh, Nasum Ahmed and Yasir Ali Rabbi were trimmed from the 24-member primary team. Youngster Parvez Hossain Emon ruled out of the series due to scrotum injury.
Tamim Iqbal, the captain, Shakib Al-Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah are the auto choices while Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mohammad Mithun and Mehidy Miraz are the proven performers and the regular faces in Bangladesh squad. Afif Hossaid Dhrubo and Najmul Hossain Shanto are three recent and promising inclusions in Tigers' squad. Spinner Taijul Islam is also doing well in shorter format. Taskin Ahmed reclaimed his national call after a long time and if injury doesn't create any bar, he will be seen in action in ODIs cricket after 2015.
The Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur will host the first two matches of the three-match series on January 20 and 22 while the third and final ODI is at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on January 25.  
Preliminary Squad
for ODI Series
Tamim Iqbal Khan (Captain), Taskin Ahmed, Shakib Al Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shoriful Islam, Mushfiqur Rahim, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Mithun, Mohammad Saifuddin, Liton Das, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Taijul Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Mahadi Hasan and Rubel Hossain.





