

BCB announces youth based Tigers' squad for ODIs

The spinning all-rounder Mahadi had been phenomenal with both bat and ball in BCB President's Cup, Bangabandhu T20 Cup and the intra-squad practice matches ahead of the 1st ever international events for Tigers' after outbreak. Hasan and Shoriful are the quicks with aggression and thirst for wickets deserve national cap by virtue of their recent performances. The speedsters succeeded veteran players like Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Al-Amin Hossain and Shafiul Islam.

Mashrafe was not in the preliminary squad Al-Amin Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Naim Sheikh, Nasum Ahmed and Yasir Ali Rabbi were trimmed from the 24-member primary team. Youngster Parvez Hossain Emon ruled out of the series due to scrotum injury.

Tamim Iqbal, the captain, Shakib Al-Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah are the auto choices while Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mohammad Mithun and Mehidy Miraz are the proven performers and the regular faces in Bangladesh squad. Afif Hossaid Dhrubo and Najmul Hossain Shanto are three recent and promising inclusions in Tigers' squad. Spinner Taijul Islam is also doing well in shorter format. Taskin Ahmed reclaimed his national call after a long time and if injury doesn't create any bar, he will be seen in action in ODIs cricket after 2015.

The Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur will host the first two matches of the three-match series on January 20 and 22 while the third and final ODI is at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on January 25.

Preliminary Squad

for ODI Series

Tamim Iqbal Khan (Captain), Taskin Ahmed, Shakib Al Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shoriful Islam, Mushfiqur Rahim, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Mithun, Mohammad Saifuddin, Liton Das, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Taijul Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Mahadi Hasan and Rubel Hossain.







