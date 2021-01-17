Video
Sunday, 17 January, 2021
Home News

Woman jailed for life in Rajshahi drugs case

Published : Sunday, 17 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM

RAJSHAHI, Jan 16: A woman has been sentenced to life imprisonment in a case for possessing drugs in Rajshahi in 2018.
Rajshahi Metropolitan Sessions Judge Iliash Hossain found Hamida Begum, 45, wife of Monsur Ali of Boshara area under Boalia Police station in Rajshahi city, guilty of the charge and handed down the verdict on Thursday afternoon.
The court also fined her Taka 10,000 in default to suffer one year more behind the bar.
According to the prosecution story, a police, on a tip-off, arrested the women with 27 grams of heroin red-handed from Laxmipur area under Rajpara Police Station on May 27, 2018.    -BSS


