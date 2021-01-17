Video
Sunday, 17 January, 2021, 1:08 PM
Home Foreign News

Taliban kill 12 militiamen

Published : Sunday, 17 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

HERAT, Jan 16: Two Taliban fighters who had infiltrated a base of pro-government Afghan militiamen killed 12 of them, officials and the insurgent group said Saturday.
The night-time attack at a post manned by the militiamen occurred in the district of Ghorian in the western Herat province late on Friday, the governor for the district Farhad Khademi told AFP.
"Twelve pro-government militiamen were killed in the Taliban attack in Ghorian district last night," he said.
Herat provincial council member Mohammad Sardar Bahaduri confirmed the attack and said it was carried out by two Taliban fighters who had infiltrated the base.
"The militiamen were dining when the attack happened," he said.    -AFP



