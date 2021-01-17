Video
Sunday, 17 January, 2021, 1:08 PM
Foreign News

Iran fires long-range missiles

Published : Sunday, 17 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM

DUBAI, Jan 16: Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Saturday fired long-range ballistic missiles into the Indian Ocean on the second day of a military exercise, state media reported.
The drill, which comes in the waning days of high tensions with U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, was conducted in the country's central desert region.
It followed Friday's testing of surface-to-surface ballistic missiles and locally manufactured new drones in the same area.
"One of our most important defence policy goals is to use long-range ballistic missiles against enemy warships, including aircraft carriers and warships," state media quoted Guards commander Major General Hossein Salami as saying.
With these missiles, which have a range of 1,800 kilometres, he said, "we can now strike moving targets in the ocean," instead of the usual low-speed cruise missiles.    -REUTERS


