Sunday, 17 January, 2021, 1:07 PM
Home Foreign News

UN peacekeeper killed in Central African Republic

Published : Sunday, 17 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM

BANGUI, Jan 16: A Burundian peacekeeper was killed Friday during an ambush by rebels in the Central African Republic, the United Nations said, the fifth soldier killed since a rebel offensive began.
The soldier died in an ambush by a coalition of rebels near Grimari, roughly 300 kilometres northeast of the capital Bangui, the UN said, during a security mission to the town with Burundian and Bangladeshi peacekeepers.
MINUSCA -- the UN peacekeeping force in the region -- also said that two Bangladeshi soldiers were lightly wounded.
In a statement from New York, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the attack and reiterated his "deep concern over the continued destabilisation efforts by armed groups throughout the        country".
Guterres urged all parties to immediately stop the violence and resolve their differences through peaceful means.
The Security Council strongly condemned the attack on the troops in a separate statement.
In a declaration unanimously adopted by the council, it also condemned "all attacks, provocations and incitement to violence against MINUSCA by armed groups and other authors".
It follows a month-long rebellion after six of the most powerful armed groups, who have occupied roughly two-thirds of the country for eight years, united.    -AFP


