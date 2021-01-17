1,000 poor people get blankets, winter clothes in four districts

Blankets and winter clothes were distributed among over 1,000 cold-hit destitute people in four districts- Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Feni and Jashore, in two days.

RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Awami League (AL) distributed blankets among 450 cold- hit poor people on Shah Makhdum College Field in the city on Saturday.

Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) Mayor and President of the metropolitan unit of AL AHM Khairuzzaman Liton distributed blankets among the helpless people as chief guest in the programme in the afternoon.

RCC Mayor Khairuzzaman Liton said the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has always stood for the people in the country when they needed support.

Following this, winter clothes are being distributed among the cold-hit people with the onset of winter.

HALUAGHAT, MYMENSINGH: Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited distributed blankets among over 300 cold-hit poor people at its branch office in Halughat Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Haluaghat Municipality Mayor Khairul Alam Bhuiyan was present attended the programme as chief guest.

Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited Branch Deputy Manager moderated the programme.

Businessman Alhaj Usman Ali, Upazila Juba League Convener Md Nazim Uddin and Branch Manager of the bank Md Habibur Rahman, among others, were also present during the distribution.

FENI: Winter clothes were distributed among over 150 cold-hit helpless people in Sadar and Fulgazi upazilas of the district on Friday.

Feni Muhuri Leo Club distributed winter clothes among over 100 poor people at its office in the district town on Friday. Lions District 315 B2 Bangladesh Region Chairperson Lion Anwar Hossain Bhuiyan MJF was present as chief guest in the programme.

Former Feni Municipality Panel Mayor and District Region Chairperson of the club Lion Omar Faruq Bhuiyan and Zone Chairperson Advocate Nurul Amin Khan attended the programme as special guests.

Lions Club of Feni Muhuri Joint Secretary Lion Kafil Uddin, former president of Feni Leo Club Leo Syed Raisul Islam Rimon and Feni Muhuri Club President Leo Tasin Sobhan, among others, were also present during the distribution.

On the other hand, winter clothes have been provided to 50 students of Alor Prattay Pathshala in Fulgazi Upazila of the district.

On Friday the warm clothes were distributed at a function organised by Alokito Blood Donar Club in the upazila.

The distribution function was presided over by its President Tarekul Islam, and moderated by Nazimuddin Shovan.

In all out cooperation with Journalist Mir Hossein Russel, also adviser of Leo District President of Leo Club of Dhaka Sunway.

It was attended by ex-president of Feni Press Club (FPC) and district correspondent of The Daily Observer Muhammed Abu Taher Bhuiyan, and BCB's Coach of Feni Zila Cricket Riaz Uddin Robin.

Joint General Secretary of the club Abdulla Al Mamun, Education Secretary Tarekul Islam Roni, and others were also present.

JASHORE: Blankets were distributed among 100 cold-hit destitute people in the district on Friday.

Moitri Manabik Sahayak Committee organised the distribution programme in front of Workers' Party office on the Bhola Tank Road in the district town in the morning.

Convener of the committee Advocate Mahmud Hasan Bulu and Jashore Workers' Party General Secretary Zillur Rahman Bhitu, among others, were also present during the distribution.