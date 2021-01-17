Three murdered in two dists

Three people were murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Bhola and Dinajpur, in two days.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: An elderly man was killed and four others were injured in a clash over trivial matter in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

Deceased Yusuf Ali Arinda was the son of late Gafur Ali Arinda, a resident of Sikdarhat Village under Pashchim Charumed Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Yusuf Ali was locked into an altercation with his neighbours Azahar, Chitu, Ibrahim, Shahidul and Zakir Al Islam following constructing a wall in a cropland in the area in the morning.

As a sequel to it, the neighbours attacked on Yusuf Ali, which left him dead on the spot.

Four people including the deceased's son Shahe Alam and son-in-law Momtaz were injured at that time.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lalmohan Police Station (PS) Maksudur Rahman Murad confirmed the incident, adding filing of a case is underway in this connection.

DINAJPUR: Two people were murdered in separate incidents in Kaharol and Nawabganj upazilas of the district on Friday.

A man was allegedly killed by his wife in Kaharol Upazila in the morning.

Deceased Khitish Chandra Rai, 32, was a resident of Nodhabari Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Khitish and his wife Bobita Rani, 24, locked into an altercation on Thursday afternoon over their child's play.

At one point, Bobita hit on the head of Khitish with a stick, which left him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital, where Khitish succumbed to his injuries at around 6am on Friday.

The deceased's father filed a murder case with Kaharol Police Station (PS).

The PS OC Md Ferdous Ali confirmed the incident, adding that police arrested Bobita in this connection.

On the other hand, another man was killed allegedly by his wife in Nawabganj Upazila of the district on Friday.

Deceased Chand Mia alias Chandu, 40, was a resident of Mahmudpur Village in the upazila

Police arrested the deceased's wife Morfia Begum in this connection.

Local and the deceased's family sources said the couple often locked into altercation over family issue.

Hearing scream of Morfia on Friday morning, neighbours rushed to the scene and found Chandu dead in his room.

Locals suspect that he might have been killed over extramarital relation.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Nawabganj PS OC Ashok Chouhan confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a murder case is underway.







