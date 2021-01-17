Training on Investigative Journalism ends in Barishal

BARISHAL, Jan 16: A three-day training on Investigative Journalism that began in the district on Thursday ended on Saturday.

This training course has been arranged for reporters of Barishal Reporters Unity (BRU). It has been launched in Barishal Circuit House.

Press Institute of Bangladesh (PIB) has organised the training programme.

A total of 35 reporters from print and electronic media in Barishal and Pirojpur districts took part in the training.

The inaugural session of the training course was addressed by Senior Journalist Anisur Rahman Swapon, stringer of New York Times Julfikar Ali Manik, Assistant Instructor of PIB Barek Hossein, Barishal Correspondent of the Daily Star Sushanta Ghosh, and BRU President Nazrul Biswas as special guests.







