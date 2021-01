New committee of Thakurgaon Reporters Unity formed

A group photograph of the members of the newly-formed Executive Committee of Thakurgaon Reporters Unity. photo: observer

On Friday at a meeting held in Balaka Uddayan, the full 55-member committee was declared with 38 general members.

Executive Committee members are: President Emdadul Islam Bhutto (GTV), general secretary (GS) Abdul Latif Litu (Bangladesh Protidin), vice-presidents Hasinur Rahman (Mukta Kalam), Rezaul Karim Prodhan (Manabzamin), assistant GSs Asaduzzaman Asad (The Daily Observer), Zakir Hossain Bachchu (sangbad gallery.com), organising secretary SM Moshiur Rahman (Dainik Amader Samay), finance secretary Ziaur Rahman Bakul (Samay TV), office secretary Joy Mahanta Alok (Channel S), publicity secretary Redwanul Haq Milon (Purba Paschim), information and research secretary Sohel Rana Syed (attack news24.com), sports and cultural secretary Arifuzzaman (Joyjatra TV), and members Anwarul Islam, Al-mamun Jibon (Dainik Adhikar), Azam Rehman (Dainik Manabzamin), Jasim Uddin Eti (Dainik Khola Kagoj) and Rubel Rana (Ushar Alo).













