latest Kakrail mother, son murder: 3 to walk gallows      
Home Countryside

635 crimes committed in Barishal in two months

Published : Sunday, 17 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Jan 16:  A total of 635 criminal activities were committed in 14 Police Stations (PSs) of the the district in the last two months of November and December in 2020.
Of these, 280 criminal activities were committed in Four PSs under Barishal Metropolitan Police (BMP) and the rest 355 in the areas under ten PSs of the district.
Out of 280 crimes committed in BMP, four murder, 12 violence against women, 25 torture on children and 134 drug cases were reported with the PSs.
There were 10 murder cases, 52 violence against women, one torture on children, and 84 drug cases reported with 10 PSs in the district.
The total number of committed crimes in the BMP areas and rest in the district were 344 in the month of November, while 291 in December.





