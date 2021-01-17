Farmland declines at Kamalganj



A cropland being filled up to built houses in Kamalganj. photo: observer

In most cases, croplands along roads are being filled to build houses. In other cases, commercial and education establishments are being raised in arable lands.

In Aoush, Aman and other crops farming lands, high-rise residential and commercial buildings have been constructed.

Surface fertile lands are being lifted from croplands. These are being brought to different brick fields. With this spree, food insecurity and environmental imbalance are feared.

Earlier huge crops would be produced in the district. There are two cropping and three-cropping patterns here.

In an unplanned way, houses, factories, residential buildings, roads, brick fields, education institutions, mosques, and other installations have grown up there. Ponds are dug as well grabbing arable lands.

In such cases, building construction and land-changing rules are ignored, according to official sources. If this trend continues, after few years, the agriculture land will decline drastically.

Due to filling farmlands, road-culverts are also getting blocked. Water-logging is created because of heavy rain.

According to sources at Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) in the upazila, by each year, 0.25 or 45 hectares (ha) of agriculture land is missing.

The total land size of Kamalganj is 37,352 ha. Of this, cropland comprises 32,728 ha.

Of the arable land, 8,217 ha is permanent forest, 9,833 ha is tea orchard, 5,161 ha is one-time cropland, and 9,501 ha is two time cropland, and 2,855 ha is three-cropping land.

Researcher in Kamalganj Ahmed Siraj, politician Dr. Shahid Sagnik, farmer leader Siddiqur Rahman said, gradual reduction in the agriculture land is causing cut to crop production.

The land size of few years back has declined with residential demand, education institution and river erosion, he referred.

Flood, drought, downpour, hailstorm, hilly tide and natural disaster have made irrecoverable damage to farmers in recent years, it was learnt.

Assistant Commissioner (Land) Nasrin Chowdhury said, permission is required for changing category of any land.

Asked about cropland filling, she said, none took permission.

Training Officer of the DAE in Moulvibazar Md Shamsuddin Ahmad said, in fact, the agriculture land filling and raising installations will not be possible to stop as farmland protection act is not being applied effectively. Yet it needs public awareness, he suggested.

Assistant Director of Department of Environment in Moulvibazar Badrul Huda said, such scene of cropland is elsewhere across the country.

With fertile soil lifted, cropland loses productivity, he referred.

'If we get such information, measures will be taken', he gave assurance.







