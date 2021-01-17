NGO worker secures bail in BGB’s case

COX'S BAZAR, Jan 16: A female NGO worker has secured bail in a defamation case filed against her by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in the district.

District Senior Judicial Magistrate Tamanna Farah granted the bail on Thursday noon when defendant Farjana Akter, who works at Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST), appeared before the court with a bail petition.

Defence lawyer Advocate Abdus Shukkur confirmed the matter.

On October 8 in 2020, members of the BGB-2 Teknaf Battalion searched the BLAST worker Farjana stopping her vehicle at Damdamia Check Post.

Later, Farjana raised an allegation of sexually assaulting her against the BGB members.

Claiming the allegation false, BGB Nayek Subedar Mohammad Ali Molla lodged a defamation case of Tk 100 crore against her before the court on November 10.















