Sunday, 17 January, 2021, 1:06 PM
Home Countryside

Vegetable growers get fair prices at Raipur

Published : Sunday, 17 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Our Correspondent

A farmer selling radish at the field in Raipura Upazila. photo: observer

A farmer selling radish at the field in Raipura Upazila. photo: observer

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR, Jan 16: Farmers in Raipur Upazila of the district are getting benefits from winter vegetables because of bumper production and fair prices of their produce.
Many educated and jobless teenagers have also shown interest in cultivating winter vegetables in the upazila.
They are getting bumper production as their farms were not affected by any disease. The yielding was good because of favourable weather.
Winter vegetables have also been farmed in Haidarganj, Mollarhat, Char Bangshi, Char Pata and Bamni.
One grower in Uttar Char Ababil Hanif  took lease of 12 acres of land. He cultivated cauliflower, cabbage, brinjal, potato, cucumber, bottle gourd, sweet bottle gourd, bean, tomato, and others.
A visit to Char Bangshi found Harun and Barek beside the Porjatan Kendryo of Altaf Master busy in irrigating their vegetable farms, and his men were seen lifting vegetables and bringing these to markets.
One agriculture field worker of the union Kamal said, at present, both retail and wholesale prices of vegetables are fair. So, cultivating vegetables, farmers can financially be benefitted, he pointed out. Farmers started farming vegetables in the beginning of the winter, he added.
One farmer in Ward No. 8 of Mollarhat Union Mafiz said, there are 220 plants of bottle gourd in his farm, and in the last few months, he sold bottle gourds of Tk 6,000. He is hoping to sell more bottle gourds from his farm. Excluding all expenditure including labour cost, he will have a good profit.
Already, his all cost has been met. After finishing the bottle gourd, he will cultivate other vegetables on this land. He further said, "Without training, I am sowing vegetable seeds purchased from market."
His vegetable farm is being reared by 8-10 men.
  Everyday, he earns Tk 12,000 to 15,000 from his vegetable farm, and his family is running well.
In the afternoon, wholesalers come from the town, and they purchase fresh vegetables. In the morning, local traders come, and they also take away vegetables.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Mostafa Hasan Imam said, farmers are benefitting from farming different vegetables such as cauliflower, cabbage, bean, bottle gourd, and tomato.
With arrival of the winter, vegetable farming began accordingly for favourable weather, he said.
Besides, using new formula, different vegetables are being cultivated in different fields of the upazila, he added.
"We are officially assisting farmers with varieties of seeds," he pointed out.


