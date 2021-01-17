Two hacked in Rajshahi over municipal polls

RAJSHAHI, Jan 16: Two supporters of an Awami League (AL)-nominated mayor aspirant in Arani Municipality have been hacked allegedly by supporters of rebel candidate in Bagha Upazila of the district.

The incident took place in Nurnagar Mohalla in Ward No. 4 under the municipality at around 10pm on Thursday.

The injured persons are Bazlur Rahman, 45, general secretary of Nurnagar Ward No. 4 Unit AL and his nephew Arif Hossain, 30.

They were admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital at night.

The injured alleged that supporters of rebel candidate, also incumbent mayor, Mukter Ali launched an attack on them.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bagha Police Station Nazrul Islam said the victims and the attackers are cousins in relation where one party is the supporters of boat and others of coconut tree.





