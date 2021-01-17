18 more contract coronavirus in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Jan 16: Some 18 more people have contracted coronavirus in five districts in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 24,872 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information on Friday noon.

Of the newly infected people, six are in Rajshahi, four in Natore, four in Pabna, two in Bogura and two in Sirajganj districts.

Among the total infected, 22,909 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 379 died of it in the division.







