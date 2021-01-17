Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 17 January, 2021, 1:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Kakrail mother, son murder: 3 to walk gallows      
Home Countryside

Man gets 40-year jail for raping girl in Joypurhat

Published : Sunday, 17 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Our Correspondent

JOYPURHAT, Jan 16: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to 40 years of jail for raping a young girl in Sadar Upazila in 2012.
Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Md Rustam Ali delivered the verdict at noon.
The convict is Masud Rana, son of Abul Kalam of Haripur Village in Sadar Upazila.
The court also fined him Tk 1 lakh and in default, he has to serve two more years of rigorous imprisonment.
According to case statement, Masud Rana took Katiza Begum to a jute field in Haripur Uttar Para area on June 30 in 2012, and violated her there.
Later, the victim committed suicide by taking poison out of shame.
Helaluddin, father of Khatiza Begum, lodged a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with Joypurhat Sadar Police Station on July 3 in 2012 in this connection.
Following this, the tribunal judge handed down the verdict in absence of the accused.
Accused Masud Rana is still on the run.
The case was conducted by Special Public Prosecutor Advocate Firoza Chowdhury.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
1,000 poor people get blankets, winter clothes in four districts
Election to Kamalganj Municipality in Moulvibazar
Food items were distributed among poor people in Lohagara
Three murdered in two dists
Training on Investigative Journalism ends in Barishal
New committee of Thakurgaon Reporters Unity formed
635 crimes committed in Barishal in two months
Farmland declines at Kamalganj


Latest News
AL wins 4 mayoral posts in Sirajganj
52 Indian health workers show adverse reaction
Yeafesh Osman’ wife dies; President,PM mourns
PM distributes National Film Award-2019
Kakrail mother, son murder: 3 to walk gallows
Transfers unlikely at Barcelona due to election dela: Koeman
COVID infects over 94.4 million people globally
Parliament goes into winter session Monday
BNP's hat -trick win in Santahar municipality
Biden inauguration: All 50 US states on alert for armed protests
Most Read News
2 cocktails exploded in Feni centre; Ansar man among 3 hurt
Prioritizing economic growth and environmental sustainability equally
Mayor, 12 councilor candidates boycott Mongla polls
Eight hurt in Sajek road accident
Journo assaulted by mayor's son while covering news
The Queen’s Gambit
Clash between two councilor candidates; One hacked
Young man 'kills self' falling off city building
Fair of ‘STEPS for Home E-commerce Entrepreneurs’ held
Quader's brother Mirza Quader wins Basurhat mayoral post
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft