Man gets 40-year jail for raping girl in Joypurhat

JOYPURHAT, Jan 16: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to 40 years of jail for raping a young girl in Sadar Upazila in 2012.

Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Md Rustam Ali delivered the verdict at noon.

The convict is Masud Rana, son of Abul Kalam of Haripur Village in Sadar Upazila.

The court also fined him Tk 1 lakh and in default, he has to serve two more years of rigorous imprisonment.

According to case statement, Masud Rana took Katiza Begum to a jute field in Haripur Uttar Para area on June 30 in 2012, and violated her there.

Later, the victim committed suicide by taking poison out of shame.

Helaluddin, father of Khatiza Begum, lodged a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with Joypurhat Sadar Police Station on July 3 in 2012 in this connection.

Following this, the tribunal judge handed down the verdict in absence of the accused.

Accused Masud Rana is still on the run.

The case was conducted by Special Public Prosecutor Advocate Firoza Chowdhury.





