Sunday, 17 January, 2021, 1:05 PM
Home Countryside

Four killed, 18 injured in separate road mishaps

Published : Sunday, 17 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondents

Four people were killed and 18 others were injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Barguna, Patuakhali, Rangamati and Bogura, in two days.
BARGUNA: A rickshaw-puller was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Shanu Molla, 55, son of late Chan Molla, a resident of Khejurtala Village under Gourichanna Union in the upazila.
Local sources said a brick-laden trolley hit a rickshaw in Pashchim Khejurtala Sluice Gate area at noon, leaving the rickshaw-puller seriously injured. He was rushed to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Barguna Sadar Police Station (PS) Tariqul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that police seized the trolley.
BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A college teacher was killed as a trolley hit his motorcycle in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
Deceased Syed Sarwar was the English lecturer of Kanakdia Sir Salimullah School and College.
Local sources said the trolley loaded with bricks coming from opposite direction hit the motorbike in front of Sub Registry Office at around 8:45am, leaving him critically injured.
He was rushed to Bauphal Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Bauphal PS OC Mostafizur Rahman confirmed the incident.
RANGAMATI: At least eight people received injuries in a road accident on their way to Sajek in Baghaichhari Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The accident took place in Shijakchora area at around 10am when a private car fell into a roadside ditch, which left eight people injured.
Sajek PS OC Israfil Mozumdar said the injured were admitted to Dighinala Upazila Health Complex.
A joint team of law enforcement agencies are conducting operation to rescue the car, the OC added.  
BOGURA: Two people were killed and ten others critically injured as a passenger bus collided head-on with and a goods-laden truck in Sherpur Upazila of the district on Friday evening.
One of the deceased was identified as Jamal Hossain, 42, son of Taslim Uddin, a resident of Omardighi Village in Shahajanpur Upazila of the district.
Police sources said the accident took place in Ghoga Bottola Bridge area on the Dhaka-Bogura Highway at around 5:30pm, which left two people dead on the spot and ten others injured.
The injured were rushed to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital.
Sherpur PS Sub-Inspector Tonmoy Borman confirmed the incident.


