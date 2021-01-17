Three nabbed with drugs in two districts

Three people were arrested with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Barguna and Moulvibazar, in two days.

BARGUNA: Police have arrested an Ansar man along with 380 yaba tablets in Taltali Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

Arrested Shakil, 30, is a resident of Charpara area in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Taltali Bus Stand area at around 1pm and detained him with the contraband pills.

Police also recovered an identity card of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP from his possession.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Taltali Police Station (PS) Md Kamruzzaman Mia confirmed the matter, adding that filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act is underway.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: Police, in a drive, arrested two men with hemp in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The arrested persons are Foisal, 36, son of late Tazimul, and Saleh Ahmed, 17, son of Rahman Mia, residents of Dakshin Guler Haor area in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law-enforcers conducted a drive in Adampur Union Parishad Complex area at around 2pm and arrested them with hemp.

Kamalganj PS OC Arifur Rahman confirmed the matter, adding that a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed in this connection.







