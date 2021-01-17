Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 17 January, 2021, 1:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Kakrail mother, son murder: 3 to walk gallows      
Home Countryside

Exhibition on Bangabandhu draws huge crowds in Khulna

Published : Sunday, 17 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Our Correspondent

The art exhibition on Bangabandhu's statesmanship is going on in Khulna City. photo: observer

The art exhibition on Bangabandhu's statesmanship is going on in Khulna City. photo: observer

KHULNA, Jan 16: Under the title, 'Bangabandhu: Statesman of the Era' the exhibition drew a huge crowds including students of educational institutions who are eager to know about his entire life and life sketch, at divisional museum in the city on Friday.
The Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre (IGCC) and the High Commission of India in Bangladesh in association with Shilpakala Academy and Department of Archaeology in Khulna have organised a three day-long art exhibition as part of the celebration programmes marking the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
While inaugurating the exhibition in the evening, Khulna City Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque has said as chief guest that Bangabandhu has turned 'Statesman of the Era' due to far-reaching plan to free the Bangalee Nation as well as independent Bangladesh.
Describing life-sketch of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the mayor said, he has taken a challenge of making war-torn Bangladesh a developed country after taking  power in 1972.
Remembering Bangabandhu's entire work before and after the Liberation War, Khaleque said, his daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina marches Bangladesh towards a developed one as dreamt by the Father of the Nation.
Chaired by Assistant High Commissioner of India to Khulna in Bangladesh Rajesh Kumar Raina, the function was addressed, among others, by Vice-chancellors of Khulna University (KU) and Khulna Agricultural University Prof Dr Md Fayekuzzaman and Prof Dr Shahedur Rahman, Khulna Zila Parishad Chairman Sheikh Harun-ur Rashid, Additional Police Commissioner of KMP Sarder Rakibul Islam, Khulna Press Club President S M Zahid Hossain and Regional Director of Khulna Archaeology Department Afroza Khan Mita.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
1,000 poor people get blankets, winter clothes in four districts
Election to Kamalganj Municipality in Moulvibazar
Food items were distributed among poor people in Lohagara
Three murdered in two dists
Training on Investigative Journalism ends in Barishal
New committee of Thakurgaon Reporters Unity formed
635 crimes committed in Barishal in two months
Farmland declines at Kamalganj


Latest News
AL wins 4 mayoral posts in Sirajganj
52 Indian health workers show adverse reaction
Yeafesh Osman’ wife dies; President,PM mourns
PM distributes National Film Award-2019
Kakrail mother, son murder: 3 to walk gallows
Transfers unlikely at Barcelona due to election dela: Koeman
COVID infects over 94.4 million people globally
Parliament goes into winter session Monday
BNP's hat -trick win in Santahar municipality
Biden inauguration: All 50 US states on alert for armed protests
Most Read News
2 cocktails exploded in Feni centre; Ansar man among 3 hurt
Prioritizing economic growth and environmental sustainability equally
Mayor, 12 councilor candidates boycott Mongla polls
Eight hurt in Sajek road accident
Journo assaulted by mayor's son while covering news
The Queen’s Gambit
Clash between two councilor candidates; One hacked
Young man 'kills self' falling off city building
Fair of ‘STEPS for Home E-commerce Entrepreneurs’ held
Quader's brother Mirza Quader wins Basurhat mayoral post
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft