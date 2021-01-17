Exhibition on Bangabandhu draws huge crowds in Khulna



The art exhibition on Bangabandhu's statesmanship is going on in Khulna City. photo: observer

The Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre (IGCC) and the High Commission of India in Bangladesh in association with Shilpakala Academy and Department of Archaeology in Khulna have organised a three day-long art exhibition as part of the celebration programmes marking the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

While inaugurating the exhibition in the evening, Khulna City Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque has said as chief guest that Bangabandhu has turned 'Statesman of the Era' due to far-reaching plan to free the Bangalee Nation as well as independent Bangladesh.

Describing life-sketch of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the mayor said, he has taken a challenge of making war-torn Bangladesh a developed country after taking power in 1972.

Remembering Bangabandhu's entire work before and after the Liberation War, Khaleque said, his daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina marches Bangladesh towards a developed one as dreamt by the Father of the Nation.

Chaired by Assistant High Commissioner of India to Khulna in Bangladesh Rajesh Kumar Raina, the function was addressed, among others, by Vice-chancellors of Khulna University (KU) and Khulna Agricultural University Prof Dr Md Fayekuzzaman and Prof Dr Shahedur Rahman, Khulna Zila Parishad Chairman Sheikh Harun-ur Rashid, Additional Police Commissioner of KMP Sarder Rakibul Islam, Khulna Press Club President S M Zahid Hossain and Regional Director of Khulna Archaeology Department Afroza Khan Mita.







