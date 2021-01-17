Video
Home Countryside

Cold wave jeopardises life at Chilmari

Published : Sunday, 17 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondent

Poor people and kids taking heat from a straw fire in Chilmari. photo: observer

CHILMARI, KURIGRAM, Jan 16: Normal life has come to a standstill in Chilmari Upazila of the district due to severe cold weather that continues to intensify in the district.
The cold air coming from Himalaya Mountains and dense fog are making sufferings to the people, especially the poor people in the upazila. Children and elderly people have been affected in various cold-related diseases
The bone-chilling cool has been prevailing in the upazila for the last three days. The lowest temperature was recorded at 6.5-9 degree Celsius in the district in these days, according to Met office sources.
Thick fog and Himalayan breeze are flowing over the upazila. The sun remains almost invisible. Dews fall at night, and fog continues till noon.
According to field sources, low-income group people are suffering the most as they don't have sufficient warm clothes. They are fighting the cold wave with straw fire.
Farmers and labourers are refraining from going to fields. None is going out without urgent necessity. Attendance in office and court is relatively thin.
Rush of patients, particularly the children and elderly people, to hospitals with symptoms of cough and respiratory problems is high.
One Rahima Bewa, 75, of Sonari Para said, "I am suffering for want of warm clothes."
Hundreds of duck, hen and goat are dying of cooling. One Nazrul Islam at Gabertala said, his two goats died of severe cold.
Seedbeds of IRRI-Boro become faded. Farmers said, planting of saplings is belated.


