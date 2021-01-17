Video
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Our farmers should be protected

Published : Sunday, 17 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

Dear Sir
Our farmers have been worst affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and they have shown extreme resilience in the face of huge adversities. By hard working and painstaking moves, they had kept sufficient supply of food grains to feed the entire population during Covid-19 induced crisis. So, protecting them from the long-run negative impact of the pandemic should be a priority for the government.

It has been noticed that many farmers had to sell off their homes and farmland because of accrued indebtedness. Moreover, agricultural workers are not paid properly. Despite bumper production of rice this year, our farmers faced problems in marketing in time at the beginning of the pandemic as the country was under lockdown. Vegetable farmers had to count immense losses during the movement restriction. Therefore, financial assistance, reduced irrigation charge, incentives to ensure seed and fertilizer for all small and medium farmers have to be guaranteed.

As our small and marginalized farmers do not have enough savings to sustain for a long time, so they need to be brought under social safety net programs. By the way, implementing agrarian and social security reforms to protect farmers from the adverse impacts of Covid-19 is very imperative.

Wares Ali Khan
Narsingdi



