

Degradation of moral value causes violence



Apart from this, incidents like rape, murder, and oppression of women are also increasing. From April to May, the incidence of torture increased by 31 percent. From a 6-month-old baby to a 70-year-old woman is not safe in the current situation. Atrocious rapes happened in Sylhet and Noakhali which shocked us totally. The beginning of 2021 was again tragic with the brutal rape and murder of Anushka Nur Amin. These tragic events make us questionable that how much we live in an ailing society.



Declination of morality is slowly affecting the society. People's sense of humanity is becoming fragile. So how does the psychological aspect of people affect moral values?



Human consciousness is divided into three levels. Id, ego, and super ego are very important elements for the human mind. Sigmund Freud explained these elements in the field of human personality analysis. But these three elements also explain human nature through milieus. Id is basically 'human biological need' or human desire according to their will, which means the innate needs of the human mind. Id exists in all living beings. Id is extremely prevalent among individuals but people can be involved in anti-social crimes. Basically, id is the dormant animal inside man.



The super ego is the manifestation of the well-organized conscience and consciousness of man. When Id seeks to fulfil immoral desires, the super ego creates obstacles. The super ego helps to bring human moral values under control. And the power to disrupt this criminal activity rests on the individual's moral, familial, institutional and social educational values.



The ego, on the other hand, balances these two conditions. The role of the ego in maintaining the balance between the id and the super ego is immense. Id denotes I have to get it at any cost and super ego denotes you have no right to get it. On the other hand, ego denotes I need to get it at a right way. In other words, the ego will fulfil id's wish in a little but in the right way.



Id usually works more in animals because their only biological needs are met. But if id becomes dominant in man, then human beings behave like insane and inhuman. And if the super ego becomes strong, then man becomes a monk or a saint. The ego maintains a balance between these two conditions.



Other animals and humans all have id. But there are differences in these two fields, human beings have ego and the super ego, which do not exist in other animals. The relativity of id, ego and super ego is unstable; it is variable with our surrounding conditions.



For example, when a drug addict takes drug for the first time, he/she feels remorse as a result of super ego, but as a result of continuous drug use, the intensity of remorse decreases, at one stage the conscience disappears completely. That is, when the super ego and conscience becomes ill, he/she cannot do his work, nor can he prevent wrong doing.



Unfortunately, the intensity of the distorted mentality in youth and whole social system is taking such a strong shape that the victims of its trauma are innocent people. At every step from birth, teaching moral values from family and educational institution is essential for all. In order to awaken the sense of ethics in the educational institutions, it is necessary to add various textbooks and organize seminars for the development of ethics.



Various sites and perverted anti-social activities are having an impact in real life. What are the concepts about women on internet sites? Attitudes towards women are distorted. No virtual environment is created to show respect to women. We should create reputable view of women in social sites that everybody can know the exact form of respecting women.



Therefore, just as strengthening the law is necessary, it is also very important to awaken the sense of morality. It is undeniable that bringing a sense of morality to the youth through the constructive role of guardians and institutions. Otherwise, no one will be able to eradicate immoral activities. The whole country will have to suffer. It is essential to establish a sense of morality in all levels of society through change of learning method.

Sabrina Moontaj is a student of Women and Gender Studies,

