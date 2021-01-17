

Lifting of Qatar blockade, defeat of Bin Salman?



The full agreement was signed at the annual conference of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in the Saudi city of Al-Ula. The conference was attended by Arab leaders from the Gulf region, including the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Sani. Jared Kushner, son-in-law of former US President Donald Trump and special adviser to the White House, has just traveled to Saudi Arabia to witness the signing of the landmark agreement. The recent mediation effort has been led by the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Sabah.



This agreement will be one of the most anticipated agreements of the US in the Middle East. Washington wants the unity of its allies in the Middle East to form a regional united front against Iran. Efforts to normalize Arab relations with Israel are also part of the US agenda. That's why Jared Kushner has been instrumental in resolving disputes on behalf of US President Donald Trump.



Turkey has reacted to the lifting of the blockade on Qatar by four Saudi-led countries. President Erdogan, the most powerful country in the Muslim world in terms of military power, has said that restoring relations would be very beneficial, especially for the Gulf region.



Back in June 2016, three-and-a-half years ago, Saudi Arabia and its four close Arab allies - the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain - suddenly announced an allout economic and diplomatic blockade on Qatar. Then panic spread in this small Gulf country. The Doha stock market crashed overnight.



But recently, when Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani landed in the Saudi city of Al Ula to attend a meeting of the Gulf Alliance, he was accorded royal honors by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman himself. These videos have been shown repeatedly on Saudi state TV throughout the day.



But it is interesting to note that during the blockade, Qatar did not heed any of the 13 demands that the Saudis handed over to Qatar with a 10-day ultimatum, including shutting down the Al Jazeera TV network, straining ties with Iran and closing down Turkish military bases.



It is learned that they have promised to withdraw only the case of discrimination against Qataris against the four countries which Qatar had filed in the International Court of Justice through the blockade. No other concessions were made. Even Qatar has not done anything to lift the blockade or re-establish relations. That initiative was from Saudi Arabia as well as Donald Trump. Although Donald Trump did not initially show interest in the blockade, he has recently become interested in negotiations between Qatar and Saudi Arabia.



Because the US Department of Defense and the State Department were able to convince the White House that the blockade on Qatar was meaningless. Rather, it is detrimental to US policy of isolating Iran in the Middle East. The United States realized that it was very capable of overcoming the blockade of gas-rich Qatar. Through this blockade, Only Iran is benefiting.



Lifting of Qatar blockade, defeat of Bin Salman?



Statistics from international organizations express that the blockade has not hurt Qatar's economy. Rather, three years later Qatar is now much more self-sufficient in many areas, including food production. At the same time, this small country has been able to increase their respect and geopolitical importance in the international arena.



The main allegation of Saudi Arabia and the UAE was that Qatar was having close relations with Iran and Turkey in separate decisions without keeping pace with their policies. In addition, Qatar is helping Islamic groups and organizations in the Middle East that are involved in terrorism. Qatar, however, has always denied the allegations. The Saudis and their three allies are also furious with the Qatari TV network Al Jazeera. Their words say that Al Jazeera promotes the views of hardline Islamists like the Muslim Brotherhood and criticizes reigning Arab governments. Analysts close to the rulers of Saudi Arabia and the UAE now say the three-and-a-half-year blockade has achieved nothing. The chances of Qatar reconsidering its relations with Iran and Turkey are slim.



So what if Saudi Arabia wanted to defeat Qatar, they are now bowing their heads? According to some analysts, Saudi Arabia is quite concerned about the Biden government in the United States. So before Joe Biden takes power they are trying to resolve the contentious issues as much as possible.



Maybe Qatar also wants to show the Saudis that Qatar can be a much better friend to them than the UAE. Qatar will be able to reap more political and economic benefits than the UAE. They have Al Jazeera in their hands. Al Jazeera has been buzzing with "positive" propaganda about Saudi Arabia in recent days. Analysts close to the Saudi government are being consulted. So, the intention of Qatar is clear.



However, the mistrust and bitterness between Qatar and Saudi Arabia and its allies over the blockade casts doubt on how long the agreement will last. Confidence can take years to return. Now like all other countries in the region, Qatar-Saudi Arabia is waiting for what Joe Biden is doing in the Middle East.

The writer is a student, Department of Law, University of Rajshahi









