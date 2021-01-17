Video
Kakrail mother, son murder: 3 to walk gallows      
City News

C-19 cases cross 32,000 mark in Ctg

Published : Sunday, 17 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 16: The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Chattogram district has crossed the 32,000 mark as 88 fresh cases were reported.
"Chattogram district recorded a total of 32,012 confirmed cases of COVID-19," Civil surgeon Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said on Saturday.
Among the fresh cases, 77 are from Chattogram city and 11 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.
Of the total infected patients, 25,978 are the residents of the port city and the rest 7001 are the inhabitants of different upazilas of the district.
A total of 3087 coronavirus patients have, so far, recovered from Covid-19 and the percentage of recovery rate stands at 94.02 in the district, he added.
Dr Fazle Rabbi said that the death toll from the virus rose to 367 with one fatality reported afresh in the last 24 hours.
Among the 367 fatalities, 261 are from Chattogram city and 106 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.



