RAB arrests 17 ‘gamblers’ in city

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in separate drives, arrested 17 alleged gamblers in capital's Chakbazar and South Keraniganj police station areas.

"A total of 17 people, including nine gamblers, were arrested from Champatli area of Chawkbazar police station and Shuvadda Uttarpara of South Keraniganj police station areas on Friday night," Additional DIG Mahfuzur Rahman, commander of RAB-10, said on Saturday.

During the preliminary interrogation, the detainees admitted that they were professional gamblers and involved in various criminal activities.







