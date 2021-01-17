Video
City News

Resolving low-voltage power problem in north underway: PDB

Published : Sunday, 17 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Efforts are going on to mitigate the problem of low-voltage electricity in northern region, as an under-construction power plant with 115 MW generation capacity is expected to begin electricity supply by the end of April.
"We are trying to increase coal reserve for keeping in operation a 150-MW capacity unit power plant in Barapukuria to mitigate low voltage crisis in the region," Chairman of Bangladesh Power Development Board Engineer Belayet Hossain told a virtual seminar.
The Energy and Power, a leading magazine in the country, arranged the seminar on "Quality Power Supply to Northern Cities: Challenge for NESCO" while its editor Molla Amjad moderated it.
Rajshahi City Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton spoke on the occasion as the chief guest, while NESCO chairman and additional secretary of power division AKM Humayun Kabir was present as the special guest.
Among others, NESCO Managing Director Zakirul Islam, vice president of Bogra Chambers of Commerce and Industries Mahfuzul Islam Raj, president of Bangladesh Silk Industries Owners Association Liaqat Ali and PGCB executive director Yaqub Elahi Chowdhury also addressed the seminar.
Superintendent Engineer of NESCO Shirin Yeasmin presented the keynote paper.
Khairuzzaman Liton said there is no doubt that the present government achieved tremendous success in power sector in the country.
Humayun Kabir said NESCO provided electricity to the northern areas and 27,000 irrigation consumers were depended on NESCO to run their pumps. He gave directive to take up special measures to ensure smooth supply of power during the coming summer and Ramadan.     -BSS


