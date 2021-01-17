Six members of extortionist gang held in city

A special team of Detective Branch (DB) under Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested six alleged members of an extortionist gang from different areas of the capital.

A special team of Cyber and Special Crime Division of the DB conducted simultaneous drives at Jatrabarti, Motijheel, Turagh and Paltan areas and arrested the members of "Seven Star Group".

The arrestees are Bellal Khan, Rakib Khan Titul, Md A H Hannan, Md. Delwar Hossain, Md. Sohag and Md. Khorshed Alam.

Mobile phone sets, SIM cards and documents used in extortion were also recovered from their possessions, said DMP's Deputy Commissioner (Media) Md Walid Hossain on Saturday.

The arrested gang members used to work dividing into three groups, he said.

Members of their first group used to collect phone numbers targeting celebrities and established businessmen from different sources.

The members of the 2nd group used to call the targeted people for extortion introducing them as members of top terrorist gang 'Seven Star Group' in Dhaka and the 3rdgroup received money through bkash and Nagad, said Walid Hossain. -UNB







