People to get Covid vaccine jabs free of cost: Health Secy

Health Secretary Abdul Mannan said the government wants to start vaccination programme for coronavirus in the first week of February which

would be free of cost.

He made this remark after visiting Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College and Hospital, Gazipur on Saturday.

The Health Secretary said, "The government will also decide how the vaccine will be administered by the private sector." However, he confirmed that it was not before starting of the government vaccination programme.

He said, "The development of corona vaccine in the country is being monitored. Approval will be given only if it is in accordance with the rules of the World Health Organization (WHO)."

Earlier, the Health Secretary attended a view exchange meeting in the conference room of the hospital.







