India ready to provide C-19 vaccine: Envoy

Bangladesh will get Covid-19 vaccine urgently from India as it rolled out world's biggest vaccination drive to combat the pandemic, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Vikram Doraiswami has said.

"The government [of Bangladesh] has to have its arrangement first. As soon as the government indicates that everything is ready, we will provide the vaccine," he told journalists on Saturday.

He said the process of bringing vaccine from the Serum Institute of India is underway.

"Vaccine will be given to everybody. Neighbourhood is our priority and in that Bangladesh is first," Doraiswami told reporters after attending the opening of 19th Dhaka International Film Festival at the National Museum in the city.

He did not say the exact time of the vaccine delivery to Bangladesh.








