Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 17 January, 2021, 1:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Kakrail mother, son murder: 3 to walk gallows      
Home Front Page

India ready to provide C-19 vaccine: Envoy

Published : Sunday, 17 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

Bangladesh will get Covid-19 vaccine urgently from India as it rolled out world's biggest vaccination drive to combat the pandemic, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Vikram Doraiswami has said.
"The government [of Bangladesh] has to have its arrangement first. As soon as the government indicates that everything is ready, we will provide the vaccine," he told journalists on Saturday.
He said the process of bringing vaccine from the Serum Institute of India is underway.
"Vaccine will be given to everybody. Neighbourhood is our priority and in that Bangladesh is first," Doraiswami told reporters after attending the opening of 19th Dhaka International Film Festival at the National Museum in the city.
He did not say the exact time of the vaccine delivery to Bangladesh.    -Agencies


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fresh US sanctions on Iran, China, Cuba
Trump to leave town early Wednesday before Biden inauguration
People to get Covid vaccine jabs free of cost: Health Secy
India ready to provide C-19 vaccine: Envoy
Rohingyas working in KSA with BD passports to get renewal
C-19 infections fall, deaths up
AL leading in 2nd phase municipal polls
coronavirus update bangladesh


Latest News
AL wins 4 mayoral posts in Sirajganj
52 Indian health workers show adverse reaction
Yeafesh Osman’ wife dies; President,PM mourns
PM distributes National Film Award-2019
Kakrail mother, son murder: 3 to walk gallows
Transfers unlikely at Barcelona due to election dela: Koeman
COVID infects over 94.4 million people globally
Parliament goes into winter session Monday
BNP's hat -trick win in Santahar municipality
Biden inauguration: All 50 US states on alert for armed protests
Most Read News
2 cocktails exploded in Feni centre; Ansar man among 3 hurt
Prioritizing economic growth and environmental sustainability equally
Mayor, 12 councilor candidates boycott Mongla polls
Eight hurt in Sajek road accident
Journo assaulted by mayor's son while covering news
The Queen’s Gambit
Clash between two councilor candidates; One hacked
Young man 'kills self' falling off city building
Fair of ‘STEPS for Home E-commerce Entrepreneurs’ held
Quader's brother Mirza Quader wins Basurhat mayoral post
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft