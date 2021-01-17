C-19 infections fall, deaths up

The country on Saturday witnessed 578 new coronavirus cases, the lowest daily test positivity rate in eight months, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

As many as 571 Covid-19

cases were detected in the country on May 1 last year,

With 578 fresh cases, the total number of infections reached to 527,063 in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Saturday, the press release said, adding that 21 more people died of Covid-19 during the period, taking the country's death toll from the virus to 7,883.

Besides, 633 patients were declared free of Covid-19, raising the total number of recoveries to 471,756 with an 89.51 per cent recovery rate,

A total of 12,215 samples were tested at 199 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 3,444,007 samples have been tested in the country so far.

The latest day's infection rate was 4.73 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country to date was 15.30 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.49 per cent.

Among the deceased of Saturday, 13 were men and eight were women and all of them died at different hospitals across the country. Of them, 13 died in Dhaka, six in Chattogram and two in Rangpur divisions.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victim shows that 5,976 of the total deceased were men and 1,907 were women.

Among the total 7,883 fatalities, 4,368 deaths occurred in Dhaka division, 1,447 in Chattogram, 450 in Rajshahi, 542 in Khulna, 240 in Barishal, 300 in Sylhet, 352 in Rangpur and 183 in Mymensingh divisions.

The country's first Covid-19 case was reported on March 8 and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 last year.

However, China was the world's first country which on January 11 reported the first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China's Hubei province.

Some 2,019,784 people have died so far from the Covid-19 outbreak and there are currently 94,389,437 confirmed cases in 212 countries, according to Worldometer.







