AL leading in 2nd phase municipal polls

The ruling Awami League has taken the lead by securing 22 Mayoral posts while Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) got five posts in the second phase of the 24 municipal polls when we went to press at 10:00 pm on Saturday.

Elections to 60 municipalities in the second phase ended amid stray incidents of violence, irregularities, explosion of home-made bombs and polls boycott.

However, Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukder and the Election Commission's Senior Secretary Md Alamgir have given contradictory statements over the 60 municipal polls.

The Commissioner said the second phase municipal polls were not participatory while the secretary said polls to 60 municipalities were held peacefully.

The overall situation of the 60 municipalities was good and normal, he told reporters at the Nirbachan Bhaban after closing of the voting.

Make some recent comments against corruption and terrorism, AL general secretary's younger brother and mayoral candidate of the party of Basurhat Upazila in Noakhali, Abdul Quader Mirza was elected unofficially bagging some 10,736 votes. His nearest rival, sitting Mayor Kamal Uddin Chowdhury, got 1,006 votes for the symbol of paddy.

The Jamaat-e-Islami candidate got 1,451 votes for the mobile phone symbol.

In Khagrachari municipality, AL candidate Nirmolendu Chowdhury bagged 9,032 while his nearest Independent candidate Rafiqul Alam got 8,749 votes. BNP backed Ibrahim Khalil has got 4,308 votes.

In Mongla municipality, AL candidate Sheikh Abdur Rahman got 11,588 votes and defeated BNP's Zulfikar Ali who got 581.

In Birganj municipality, AL rebel candidate Mosharraf Hossain Babul got 3,993 defeating ruling AL candidate Nur Islam Noor who bagged 3,946 votes.

In Rajshahi's Arani Poruosava, AL rebel candidate Muktar Hossain defeated ruling Awami League's Shahiduzzaman Shahid. Muktar secured 5,902 votes to win the polls while his nearest rival Shahid got 4,310 votes.

In Bagmara municipal polls, AL candidate Abdul Malek Mondal won getting 7,399 votes while his rival candidate BNP's rebel Mamunur Rashid got 2,699 votes.

In Kakonhat, AL's AKM Ataur Rahman got 5,585 votes to win the polls defeating BNP's Hafizur Rahman, who got 5,122 votes.

In Santahar of Bogura Adamdighi, BNP candidate Tofazzal Hossain Bhuttu won the polls for third consecutive term getting 7,819 votes while his rival AL's Ashraful Islam Montu got 7,397 votes.

In Chandina of Cumilla, AL candidate Shawkat Hossain Bhuiya was elected mayor getting 9,451 votes while his rival independent candidate Shamim Hossain got 3,155 votes.

In Sunamganj municipality, AL candidate Nader Bakht secured his mayoral post for second consecutive tenure getting 21,686 votes while BNP's Murshed Alam got 5,870 votes contesting the polls.

In Swandip University, AL candidate Muktadir Maula Selim17,917 votes while BNP candidate got 711 votes.

In Monohordi municipality polls, AL candidate Aminur Rashid bagged 8,882 while his nearest 585 votes.

In Kendua municipality of Netrokona, AL candidate Abdul Gani has re-elected in the polls. Madanganj municipality of the district AL candidate Latifur Rahman bagged 9,455 votes while his nearest Independent candidate Tahmina Parveen Bithi got 5,073.

In Sariakandi municipal polls, AL candidate Matiur Rahman bagged 6,574 votes while his nearest independent candidate Alamgir Sahil Sumon got 2,474 votes.

In Sunamganj Chatak, AL candidate Abul Kalam got 12,823 votes and BNP's Nancy 9,908 votes in the polls.

In Bogura's Sherpur municipality BNP rebel mayoral candidate Jane Alam Khoka won the polls getting 8,769 votes while AL candidate Abdus Sattar got 4,681 votes. In Jagannathpur of Sunamganj, BNP rebel candidate Akteruzzaman Akter Hossain got 8,378 votes to secure mayoral post while AL candidate outgoing mayor Mizanur Rashid Bhuiyan got 8,018 votes and BNP's Harunuzzaman got 817 votes.

In Magura municipality polls, AL candidate Md Khurshid Haider Tutul bagged 39,467 votes while his nearest Iqbal 6,073 votes. Islamic Andolan candidate Moshiur Rahman bagged 3,345 votes.

In Bandarban's Lama municipality polls, AL Zahirul Islam has won the polls bagging 9,405 votes. His nearest rival BNP candidate Mohammad Shaheen got 1,072 votes. Jatiya Party candidate ATM Shahidul Islam got 185 votes.

In Mymensingh's Fulbaria municipality polls, AL candidate Golam Kibria got 5,636 votes while his nearest rival Awami League's rebel candidate Md Golam Mostafa (Jag) got 4,426 votes.

In Muktagacha muni6cipality polls, AL candidate Billal Hossain Sarkar got 16,320 votes while his nearest BNP candidate Shahidul Islam got 5,261 votes.

Birampur municipality of Dinajpur, AL candidate Akkas Ali got 15,359 votes. His nearest rival independent candidate Nuruzzaman Sarkar got 6,006 votes.

In Habiganj's Madhabpur municipality, BNP candidate Habibur Rahman Manik got 5031 votes while his nearest rival, AL's rebel candidate Pankaj Kumar Saha, got 4,165 votes. In Nabiganj municipality of the district, BNP candidate Sabbir Ahmed Chowdhury bagged 5,649 votes while his nearest rival AL candidate Golam Rasul Chowdhury Rahel got 5,465 votes. Independent candidate Mahbubul Alam Sumon got 2,619 votes.

BNP mayoral candidates in four pourashavas -- Bhabaniganj of Rajshahi, Mongla of Bagerhat, Kuliarchar of Kishoreganj and Iswardi of Pabna --announced their boycott of the election, alleging various irregularities.

Independent mayor candidate of Gangni in Meherpur also boycotted the election. A total of 221 candidates vied for the posts of mayor. There were clashes in Daganbhuiyan pourashava of Feni where four persons were injured in an explosion. Clashes between supporters of two councillor candidates in Mongla, Bagerhat, resulted in the injury of 10. Two were injured in clashes in Shailakupa, Jhenidah. The vehicle of a mayoral candidate there was damaged.

The casting of ballots started at 8:00am and ended at 4:00pm. Counting of ballots is now going on. The officers concerned at the polling centres will send the results to the returning officers after handing over the results to the polling agents at each centre. The returning officers will announce the preliminary unofficial results after counting the results received from all centres.

In Savar, online newsportal Banglanews correspondent Sagar Fardin was assaulted by Kamrul Hasan Shaheen, son of Awami League-backed mayor candidate Haji Abdul Gani, while covering election news at a polling centre there.

Shaheen snatched away the cell phone of Sagar Fardin while he was taking an interview of a female voter. He also used some abusive words out of anger.

In Bagerhat, BNP mayoral candidate Julfiker Ali and 12 councilor candidates boycotted Mongla port municipality election, bringing allegation of irregularities and vote rigging.

Julfiker Ali alleged that Awami League supporters occupied all polling stations soon after the voting started. They drove out the BNP agents.

In Feni, three people including an ansar man were injured while two cocktails were exploded and a counter chase took place at Gonipur Government Primary School polling centre in Dagonbhuiyan.

Presiding officer Gofran Uddin said the voters were casting their votes, despite the chaotic situation.

In Kishoreganj, voting has been postponed at Wali Newaz Khan College polling centre following clashes between the supporters of Awami League and BNP candidates.







