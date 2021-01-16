Video
AWD method saves 30pc irrigation water in Boro cultivation

Published : Saturday, 16 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM

RANGPUR, Jan 15: Expanded adoption of Alternate Wetting and Drying (AWD) irrigation method during Boro rice farming can save minimum 30 percent irrigation water along with considerably increasing rice output.
Talking to this news agency, Agriculturist Dr. Md. Abdul Mazid, who got Independence Award 2018 Medal (food security category), said adoption of the simplest and lowest cost technology also helps farmers to adapt to scarcity of irrigation water.
"Adoption of AWD technology with proper agronomic management reduces five numbers of irrigation saving 30 percent water, 30 litres diesel and electricity for irrigation to produce 500 kg more Boro paddy per hectare of land," he said.
Farmers have already started reaping enormous benefits of AWD irrigation technology following massive motivational activities being conducted by the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) and other agri-related organisations.
Dr Mazid, also former chief scientific officer of Bangladesh Rice Research Institute, stressed on crop zoning to cultivate more irrigation water consuming crops in southern zones and less irrigation water consuming crops in drought-prone northern zones.
"As the agriculture sector is facing formidable threat due to climate change, lifting of underground water must be reduced to the minimum as there is no alternative to maintain the current increasing rate of food production," he said.
The DAE has a fixed target of producing two crore five lakh 31 thousand and 470 tonnes of clean Boro rice (three crore seven lakh 97 thousand and 205 tonnes of paddy) from 47.84 lakh hectares of land in the country this season.
"Adoption of the AWD irrigation method for Boro rice cultivation on 47.84 lakh hectares of land might produce some 23.92 lakh tonnes of additional paddy worth about Taka 7,000 crore this season," he said.
Along with producing additional Boro rice, adoption of the AWD irrigation technology will save around Taka 1,000 crore for less use of diesel and electricity bringing immense benefits to soil health, environment and biodiversity.
"Farmers generally use 3,000 to 4,000 litres of irrigated water to produce one kg of clean Boro rice, whereas it needs only 1,500 to 2,000 litres depending on different zones when the AWD irrigation technology was adopted," Dr. Mazid added.
Senior Coordinator (Agriculture and Environment) of RDRS Bangladesh Agriculturist Mamunur Rashid today told BSS that the future of agriculture depends on availability of water as no crop can be cultivated without water.
"Under such circumstances, adoption of AWD irrigation technology has become crucial to reduce lifting of underground water for irrigation purpose amid changing climate to maintain the increasing trend in food output," he said.
Talking to BSS, Chairman of Rangpur-based research organisation 'Northbengal Institute of Development Studies' Agriculturist Dr. Syed Samsuzzaman narrated the simplest AWD irrigation technology. "The AWD irrigation technology properly determines irrigation time in growing Boro rice fields and requires only a 7 to 10-cm diameter and 25-cm perforated PVC pipe or hollow bamboo pieces or waste bottles of cold drinks to be installed vertically," he said.
Farmers should irrigate Boro crop fields in such a way that water does not overtop the imperforated portion, watch leaching down of water through the pipe and irrigate when soil at the bottom of the pipe is visible.
"Fifteen cm on one side of the pipe is perforated for horizontal movement of water and it is to be installed vertically with its perforated portion under the ground and the soil within it is to be scooped out to make the soil at the pipe's lower end visible," he said.
Deputy Director of the DAE here Agriculturist Md. Moniruzzaman said steps have been taken to popularise adoption of the AWD irrigation technology to increase Boro rice production using less water at reduced cost in Rangpur agriculture region.    -BSS



