Covid-19 cases reach 15,597 in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, Jan 15: The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases rose to 15,597 in Rangpur division where the daily infection rate remained below the 10 percent range during the last three weeks.

Health officials said 20 new patients were reported after testing of 243 samples at two COVID-19 Laboratories in the division at the daily infection rate of 8.23 percent on Thursday.

Earlier, the daily COVID-19 infection rates were 6.88 percent on Wednesday, 6.65 percent on Tuesday, 3.49 percent on Monday, 7.79 percent on Sunday, 5.20 percent on Saturday, 8.16 percent on Friday and 6.81 percent on Thursday last in the division.

The district-wise break- up of the total 15,597 patients stands at 3,974 in Rangpur, 780 in Panchagarh, 1,319 in Nilphamari, 960 in Lalmonirhat, 1,007 in Kurigram, 1,498 in Thakurgaon, 4,611 in Dinajpur and 1,448 in Gaibandha districts.

Since the beginning, a total of 99,111 collected samples were tested till Thursday night, and of them, 15,597 were found COVID-19 positive with an average infection rate of about 15.74 percent in the division.

"Meanwhile, the number of healed patients rose to 14,703 as 12 more people cured on Thursday at the average recovery rate of 94.27 percent," Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said on Friday.

The average recovery rate of 94.27 percent is currently about 5.99 times higher than the average infection rate of 15.74 percent in the division," Dr. Siddiqui added.

The 14,703 recovered patients include 3,547 of Rangpur, 746 of Panchagarh, 1,285 of Nilphamari, 941 of Lalmonirhat, 953 of Kurigram, 1,405 of Thakurgaon, 4,412 of Dinajpur and 1,414 of Gaibandha districts.

Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Md. Ahad Ali said the number of fatalities remained steady at 300 in the division with no more deaths reported from anywhere on Thursday.

The district-wise break- up of the 300 fatalities stands at 70 in Rangpur, 108 in Dinajpur, 32 in Thakurgaon, 27 in Nilphamari, 15 in Kurigram, 20 in Panchagarh, 17 in Gaibandha and 11 in Lalmonirhat districts of the division," he said.

The average casualty rate currently stands at 1.92 percent in the division.

Among the total 15,597 COVID-19 infected patients, 29 are undergoing treatments at isolation units of different hospitals after recovery of 14,703 patients and 300 deaths while 565 remaining in home isolations across the division.

"Since the beginning, a total of 94,246 people of the division were put in quarantines, and of them, 90,640 were released and 3,606 are currently remaining in home or institutional quarantines," Dr. Ali added.

Chief of Divisional Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and Principal of Rangpur Medical College Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnabi Lyzu said the COVID-19 spread continues showing a declining trend in recent days in the division.

"Common people should wear masks while remaining outside and abide by the health directives to remain safe from the deadly virus," Dr. Lyzu added. -BSS



















